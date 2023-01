செழியன் செய்யும் சூழ்ச்சி.. எழிலுக்கு எதிராக வர்ஷினி போடும் திட்டம்.. ஈஸ்வரிக்கு கிடைத்த அதிர்ச்சி!?

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial January 24nd Episode: Ishwari is determined to get Varshini married in the matter of Ezhil's marriage in Baakkiyalakshmi serial.chezhian finds out that Ezhil is talking to Amritha and gives it to Ishwari.Varshini comes up with a new plan against Ezhil. So now Ezhil is in the next problem.