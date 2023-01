அப்பாவிடம் பயந்தபடி கெஞ்சும் கோபி..ஈஸ்வரியால் எழில் எடுத்த எதிர்பாராத முடிவு.. இனி வரபோவது இதுதான்!

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial January 5nd Episode: Knowing that Bhagya had given tuition piece Baakkiya to Iniya in Baakkiyalakshmi serial, Ramamurthy refuses to buy it to pay Gopi money.Gopi is shocked when Radhika asks for 50,000 for household expenses.Ishwari asks Egil to go to Varshini's father and ask for forgiveness, but Egil refuses.