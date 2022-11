கோபியை பழிவாங்கும் தாத்தா.. ராதிகாவால் மாமியாரை மிரட்டிய பாக்யா.. கதை மொத்தமாக மாறி போயிடிச்சே

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial November 22nd Episode (பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 22ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட்): In Vijay TV's Baakkiyalakshmi serial, to take revenge on Gopi, his father Ramamurthy criticizes Radhika's cooking. Gopi is crushing on Radhika by his father.Baakkiya, who has never spoken out against Gopi, has threatened her mother-in-law Iswari for the first time since Gopi's departure.Baakkiyalakshmi's entire family is in fear of Radhika.