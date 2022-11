பாக்யாவுக்கு வரும் தொந்தரவுகள்..ராதிகாவிடம் வீம்பு பிடித்த இனியா.. கோபிக்கு இப்படி ஒரு பிரச்சனையா?

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial November 24nd Episode (பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 24ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட்): In the Baakkiyalakshmi serial, Iniya, who is at Gopi's house, started a new problem by telling Radhika straight to her face that she did not like talking to her.Baakkiya is lamenting as the neighbors ask Baakkiya for their grief after leaving Gopi who has gone wrong.