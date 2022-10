அய்யப்பனும் கோஷியும் இயக்குனர் கதையில் பாலாஜி முருகதாஸா..!? எங்கேயோ இடிக்குதே!! இப்பவே குழப்பமா?

English Summary

Balaji Murugadoss has posted on social media that his film, which is being produced by famous producer Ravindran on behalf of Libra Production, has the title "Markandeyanum magalir kalluriyum". Many netizens who have seen this title are guessing that it is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumar's 2007 Malayalam movie Chocolate!? They are raising doubts that.