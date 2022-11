கண்ணம்மாவுடன் கிளம்பிய ஹேமா.. விரக்தியில் பாரதி எடுத்த முடிவு.. இந்த மாதிரி பரிதாபமான முடிவு தேவையா?

English Summary

Bharathi Kannamma Seri 10nd Episode (பாரதி கண்ணம்மா சீரியல் நவம்பர் 10ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட்): when Hema came to know that Kannamma is her mother, she left the house with Kannamma. Bharthi was in a miserable condition as she saw Hema leaving with Kannamma. Fans who were expecting DNA test results were disappointed.