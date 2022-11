டி.என்.ஏ டெஸ்ட்டில் யாரும் எதிர்பார்க்காத பாரதியின் செயல்.. கடைசியில் ஹேமாவால் மாறிய கதை முடிவு

English Summary

Bharathi Kannamma Serial November 21nd Episode (பாரதி கண்ணம்மா சீரியல் நவம்பர் 21ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட்) : Bharthi, who was waiting for DNA test result till now in Bharathikannamma serial, now decided that no one should be disappointed in the result of the test is going to change the whole story.The subsequent twists and turns move towards the end of the serial with Hema's decision now that Lakshmi knows the truth about who her father is.