அடுத்த வாரத்தோடு முடிவடையும் பாரதிகண்ணம்மா..கடைசி நேரத்தில் அறிமுகமாகும் முன்னணி வெள்ளித்திரை நடிகர்

English Summary

There are reports that the final episodes of Bharathi kannamma serial airing on Vijay TV will end next week.Many leading celebrities are going to be present at the end of the first part of Bharathi Kannamma serial which has been on air for four years.The pictures of Balaji Bharathi kannamma, who is the host of many shows and who is RJ and now an actor, participated in the last episode of the serial are going viral on social media.