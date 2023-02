முடிவுக்கு வந்த பாரதி கண்ணம்மாவில் கடைசி நேர ட்விஸ்ட்... குழப்பமும் நெகிழ்ச்சியுமான கடைசி முடிவு

English Summary

In Bharathi Kannamma serial, Snehagan and Kannika are involved in conducting Bharathi's wedding.RJ Balaji has created a ruckus in the serial at the last minute saying that Bharthi's DNA test result has arrived.Shivin Ganesan is the special guest at Bharathi Kannamma serial wedding.While Venba's mother and husband have come to Bharthi's wedding, only Venba is missing.