பாரதி கண்ணம்மாவின் 2வது பாகம் இதுதான் கதையா? கசிந்த தகவல்கள்..பிரமோவிலே இப்படியா?ரசிகர்களின் கேள்வி

English Summary

Bharthi Kannamma 2 Promo: The second part of Bharathi Kannamma season which is being aired on Vijay TV has been released as the second part will be aired from Monday. In Bharathi Kannamma 2 serial, the protagonist Sibu Suryan will be playing Bharathi. Vinusha Devi, who has already played the role of Kannamma, will be reprising her role. It is informed.