ராபர்ட் மாஸ்டர் சொன்னது எல்லாம் பொய்யா? ஆதாரத்தை வெளியிட்ட ரசிகர்கள்..இவர் தான் அவருடைய மகளாம்!?

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Robert Master, who is in Bigg Boss, told the story that the reason why he came to this Bigg Boss show was that his daughter wanted to know about him. But now the netizens are publishing many evidences about it. He was upset saying that he last saw his daughter when she was 7 years old, but she called him uncle then. In this situation, the caption that he published for the video of him with a child has made many people close.