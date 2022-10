அசீம் பேசிய அந்த”வார்த்தை செருப்பை கழட்டிய ஆயிஷா.. அனைவர் மத்தியிலும் ஷிவின் செய்த சிறப்பான செயல்

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Sorting task is going on in Bigg Boss show. There is a fight between Ayesha and Azeem. Azeem called Ayesha in the singular as Wadi and Bodi. So angry Ayesha has taken off her sandals. Due to this, there is a riot in the Bigg Boss house. When the two are fighting, the behavior of some contestants is being criticized by the netizens.