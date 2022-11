அடிக்க பாய்ந்த மணிகண்டன்.. வாடா போடா என மல்லுக்கட்டும் தனலட்சுமி.. அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கும் வீடியோ

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 on November 9th first promo பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ் சீசன் 6 நவம்பர் 9ஆம் தேதி ப்ரோமோ : a new problem has started with a protest to call Dhanalakshmi Manikandan as Boda. Even though Kamal has already warned that no one has the right to call Dhanalakshmi and Manikandan as Boda, now netizens are making a fuss about Dhanalakshmi's action.