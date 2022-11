டாஸ்க்காக அம்மாவை திட்டிய போட்டியாளர்.. இந்த வாரம் வெளியேறுபவர் இவரா? லீக்கான வீடியோ

English Summary

In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Shivan Ganesan is made to cry by talking about his mother for the Dhanalakshmi task.Many netizens are raising questions that they will talk like this no matter what the task is.As usual, there have been many negative comments about Dhanalakshmi, but some people are raising questions as to why if they had said this in Bigg Boss terms, they would have cried or laughed and not understood that they would have lost the task.