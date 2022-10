பிக் பாஸ் 6:என்னோட மகள் வயசு பொண்ணு..! நான் எப்படி? கதறி அழுத ஜி.பி முத்து.. இப்படி ஒரு குற்றசாட்டா?

English Summary

Bigg Boss season 6 GP Muthu, which has started on a grand scale, has seen celebrities from various fields enter the field as contestants. Many are saying that Tick Tac celebrities GP Muthu and Dhanalakshmi rubbing like two swords in one speech has not only added to the excitement of the Bigg Boss competition, but also created hatred for another Tick Tac celebrity Dhanalakshmi among the fans.