கடைசி நேரத்தில் அசீம் பற்றி பிரசாந்த் போட்ட பதிவு.. கேள்விகளை எழுப்பி வச்சி செய்யும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is going on its 102nd day. In this situation, movie critic Prashanth has published a post about Azeem who is in this show.In the last week, Prashanth has published a post in support of Azeem saying that he has never seen Bigg Boss but Azeem is good.Netizens are increasingly teasing Prashanth on social media who has been publishing various opinions in support of Azeem.