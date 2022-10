தகுதி இல்லை” மட்டமாக கருத்து சொன்ன அசீம்..கொதித்தெழுந்த ஆயிஷா.. கலவரமான பிக் பாஸ் வீடு

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: The first promo of the 12th day of Bigg Boss season 6 is out and it has set the audience in a frenzy. Azeem, who has been ruining his name little by little, is now doing a single blow to destroy the name, so all the Bigg Boss fans are bashing Azeem in the comments. Ayesha, who initially had a slightly negative image, is gradually taking her image to a positive range.