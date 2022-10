பிக் பாஸ் 6:ஜி.பி முத்துக்கு ஆதரவாக ஜனனி..தனலட்சுமியின் செயலை கலாய்க்கும் ரசிகர்கள்..இப்படி எல்லாமா?

English Summary

Bigg Boss season 6 GP Muthu: In the sixth season of Bigg Boss aired on Vijay TV, Janani has gained respect from the fans by condemning Dhanalakshmi's actions in support of GP Muthu.In today's episode, Janani speaks her mind due to the disagreement between GP Muthu and Dhanalakshmi who are in the same team.Netizens are in awe of Dhanalakshmi crying after hearing Janani's speech.