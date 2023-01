இது தவறான உதாரணம்.. அசீமுடைய வெற்றியை பற்றிய பதிவை பகிர்ந்த விஜே மகேஸ்வரி.. பாராட்டும் ரசிகர்கள்

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 show has concluded recently.Azeem has been selected as the title winner. This has caused the dissatisfaction of many people on social media.While Azeem fans are on one side celebrating this win, many netizens are commenting that this is a standard wrong precedent.In that way, VJ Maheshwari, who participated as a contestant in the Bigg Boss show, shared the video shared by the fans on his twitter page.