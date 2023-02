அசீம் ஜெயித்ததற்கு காரணம்? ஷிவின் ஜெயித்திருந்தால் அது நடந்திருக்கும்! ரகசியங்களை கொட்டிய கதிரவன்

English Summary

For the first time after the end of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Kathiravan has talked about the show for the first time. Kathiravan was one of the people who clapped a lot when Azeem won the title in Bigg Boss. Now Azeem has won the title because of the people's votes. . Everyone who played inside the Bigg Boss house gave their best.He also said that everyone is a winner.