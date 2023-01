வெளியேறும் முன்பு அமுதவாணன் கூறிய வார்த்தை.. கதறி அழுத விக்ரமன்..அதைபுட்டு புட்டு வைத்து விட்டாரே!

English Summary

In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, yesterday's episode, Amudavanan took the money box and left. Amudavanan spoke some words to Vikraman while leaving. Vikraman is crying for the first time after seeing Amudavanan's words and eviction. Although Amudavanan fought with Vikraman many times in the beginning, Amudavanan was open about Vikraman's victory in the end. He has spoken.