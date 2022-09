சீரியலில் மட்டும் தான் குணசேகரன் அப்படியா..!! அப்போ இவ்வளவு நாளா ஏமாத்திகிட்டு இருந்தீங்களா..??

English Summary

ethir neechal Gunasekaran posted a picture with Hanika, who plays his wife. These photos have now shocked the fans. In the serial, Hanika looks stunning in a saree and sits cross legged in a Morden dress with tight jeans. He shared a photo of Marimuthu next to him in a Veshti shirt with her hand on Hanika's shoulder as she stylishly held up the Veshti.