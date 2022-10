வாழ்க்கை ஒரு வட்டம் “திமிராக பேசிய கோபி”பதிலடி கொடுத்த பாக்யா.. இப்பவாவது இந்த முடிவை எடுத்தீங்களே

English Summary

Bakkiyalakshmi serial telecasting on Vijay TV Do you need marriage at this age to Gobi? He has spoken various verses about your condition if your children see it. And when Gobi got divorced, you and your daughter-in-law threw me out of the house? Now he has come and asked with what face you are talking to me. I didn't say anything seeing your father talking angrily today. But, similarly, when your children talk to you tomorrow, be prepared for it.!! Bakkiya has spoken