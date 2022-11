இனியாவை நினைத்து கண்கலங்கிய கோபி.. ராதிகா எடுத்த முடிவு.. இப்படி ஒரு நிலைமை தேவை தானா?

English Summary

Baakiyalakshmi Serial Latest Episode Nov 3nd 2022 ( பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 3ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட் ): In the Baakkiyalakshmi serial being aired on Vijay TV, Gopi is talking to Radhika about the affection she has for her daughter Iniya. After seeing the affection of Gopi's daughter, the fierce Radhika has started showing her own character.