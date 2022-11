ராதிகா திட்டியதால் வீட்டுக்கு போன கோபி..பாக்கியா கொடுத்த பஞ்ச்.. இவ்வளவு சீக்கிரமாக எதிர்பார்க்கலையே

English Summary

Baakiyalakshmi Serial Latest Episode Nov 5nd 2022 ( பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 5ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட் ): Gopi has gone back to Bakkiya's house due to Radhika's insistence in the Baakkiyalakshmi serial which is being aired on Vijay TV. Gopi's family has taught Gopi a proper lesson after fighting with the family asking for a ration card.