மயூவால் கதறி அழுத இனியா..ராதிகாவால் மோசமான நிலைமையில் கோபி..சரியான தண்டனை கோபிக்கு கிடைத்து விட்டது

English Summary

Baakiyalakshmi Serial Latest Episode Nov 4nd 2022 ( பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 4ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட் ): In today's episode of Baakiyalakshmi Serial, Iniya is crying because of Gopi's actions at school.Gopi is lamenting what Radhika has done by not even being able to help Iniya.Mayu, because of the fight for the right to call Gobi father to me, Iniya has become more hostile towards Gobi.