வாய்ப்பில்லை ராஜா அதுக்கு உனக்கு வாய்ப்பே இல்லை..அசீம் பற்றி அதிரடியாய் பதிவு வெளியிட்ட காஜல் பசுபதி

English Summary

Kaajal Pasupathi has released her post saying that Azeem, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, has no chance of winning.While many small screen actors and actresses are commenting against Azeem, Kaajal's post has created a lot of buzz on social media as well.Kaajal has responded to the person who deleted the post of Kaajal Pashupati in support of Azeem.