நீயா நானா நிகழ்ச்சி, தொகுப்பாளரை பற்றியும் பேசிய கரு பழனியப்பன்... இவ்வளவு ஓபனா ஒத்துக்கிட்டாரே

English Summary

Karu Palaniappan, who is anchoring the show Tamizha Tamizha on Zee Tamil, has commented on the show Neeya Nana on Vijay TV.He has explained for the first time that various parties are asking whether the show Tamila Tamila was made by copying the show Neeya Naana and this is my answer.Karu Palaniappan, who has many faces as an actor, a politician and a host, is currently getting mixed opinions about his joke.