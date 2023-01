சீரியலுக்கு வரும் நாட்டாமை பட டீச்சர்... கேரக்டர் இதுதானாம்.. இனி ரசிகர்களுக்கு கொண்டாட்டம் தான்

English Summary

Actress Raksha, who is famous among the fans for the song "Oh Bodu" in the movie Gemini, is currently making her debut in Zee Tamil serial. Raksha, who is known to many as an actress, is making her debut in a serial for the first time after many years. She will be remembered by the fans from the youth of that time till now as a teacher in the movie Nattamai. Currently, she is acting in a serial as a mother.