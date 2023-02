இதுக்கு பாண்டியன் ஸ்டோர்னு பெயர் வைக்காமல் அந்த” பெயரை வெச்சி இருக்கலாம்! கலாய்க்கும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

English Summary

Netizens are going crazy watching today's promo of Pandian Store serial which is being aired on Vijay TV.While Mulla is already pregnant, it is being said that Aishwar is also pregnant.Everyone sleeps together in the same room but netizens are wondering how only they can get pregnant.Seeing that one by one is vomiting, netizens are sharing the Pandian Store serial saying that it can be renamed as a vomiting store.