காந்தாரா” திரைப்படத்தையும் விட்டு வைக்காமல் காப்பி அடித்த பிரபல சீரியல்.. கலாய்க்கும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

English Summary

The Raja Rani 2 serial which is being aired on Vijay TV has been getting raved by the netizens recently.Netizens are shocked to see Sandhya, who is a police officer, what her husband does to save her in this serial.After seeing the last scene of the recently released multi-crore grosser movie kantara, netizens are questioning whether the scene has been copied in this Raja Rani serial.