செம்பருத்தி கிளைமாக்ஸ்.. தங்க ஜரிகை புடவையில் பார்வதி.. அகிலா நிலைமையை யாருமே எதிர்பார்க்கலையே

English Summary

Sembaruthi climax: (செம்பருத்தி டிவி சீரியல் கிளைமேக்ஸ்) Sembaruthi TV serial which has been a treat for serial fans for the last 5 years on Zee Tamil TV channel has come to an end. Not only the fans of the serial but also the families of the actors in the serial gave a tearful farewell.