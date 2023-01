ரஜினி கையில் இருக்கும் குழந்தை.. சினிமா பாடல் பாடணும்னு ஆசையே இல்லை..பாடியதோ 5000 மேற்பட்ட பாடல்கள்

English Summary

There are reports that singer Anuratha Sriram initially had no desire to sing film songs and under what circumstances she started singing film songs.Anuratha Sriram, who has sung more than 5000 songs so far, has acted as a child star with actor Rajinikanth.It is a little known secret that singer Anuratha Sriram, who is the judge of Super Singer, her husband is also a singer.