அந்த கஷ்டம் மட்டும் விரோதிக்கும் வரக்கூடாது” கொடுமையான வலி.. உருக்கமாக பேசிய வெங்கடேஷ் பட்

English Summary

Venkatesh Bhat, known for his show Cook with comali on Vijay TV, has opened up about the pains he faced in his early life after his marriage. Many fans are sharing the video.In the current situation, many people are struggling without children. Venkatesh Bhat has been experiencing that hardship with his wife for seven years.Venkatesh Bhat has spoken about infertility in such a way that even my enemy should not suffer under any circumstances.