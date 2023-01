என் போராட்டம் தொடரும் விக்ரமன் கூறிய வார்த்தை.. கடைசியில் அப்பாவின் நெருடல் வார்த்தை

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is celebrating its grand finale.Azeem has been selected as the title winner. Following him, Vikraman has been selected as the runner-up and Shivin as the runner-up.In this situation, the words of Vikraman, who was selected as the runner, on the stage have created a response among the fans.I have been fighting and winning every place and so far I have no regrets about coming second. My struggle will continue outside. Even now I say that he has definitely said that virtue will win.