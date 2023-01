இனி அந்த மாதிரி நண்பர்கள் எனக்கு தேவை இல்லை.. இப்போ என்னுடைய நிலைமை? செல்லம்மா ”அர்னாவ் விளக்கம்

English Summary

Arnaav is playing the lead role in Chellamma serial which is being aired on Vijay TV. After his marriage with serial actress Divya Sridhar, their family problem recently created a lot of buzz on social media. Many of Arnaav's friends who were with Divya have turned to support Divya and Arnaav said that their problem has become bigger and the cause of the problem is his friends. had accused.