தனலட்சுமி பற்றி ஹாட்ஸ்டார் போட்ட பதிவு.. கடைசியில் இப்படி ஒரு ட்விஸ்ட்? இதை எதிர்பார்க்கலையே

English Summary

Hotstar has released a new post about Dhanalakshmi who left Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 last week.While many people are questioning whether Dhanalakshmi did not give an interview to any news channels, fans are expressing their opinions about it.There are reports that a new change has been made in the case of Dhanalakshmi which has never been seen before.For the first time hotstar has given their opening remarks about Dhanalakshmi.