மீண்டும் நடிக்க தொடங்கியதும் கணவருக்கு ஆலியா கொடுத்த இன்ப அதிர்ச்சி... என்னம்மா யோசிக்கிறாங்க!?

English Summary

Alya Manasa, the heroine of the Iniya serial aired on Sun TV, is currently receiving praise from many people on social media for her gift to her husband in Dubai.Iniya, who is away from Vijay TV and is currently rocking a Sun TV serial, is also gaining support on social media.Alia's husband is more than happy with the gift that Alya has given for her husband as she has started acting again after a few years.