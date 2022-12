பாரதி கண்ணம்மாவில் கடைசியில் கண்ணம்மா செய்யப்போவது இதுதான்...மீண்டும் நெட்டிசன்கள் கலாய்க்க போறாங்க!

English Summary

In Bharthi Kannamma serial, even though Bharthi, Lakshmi and Hema accepted as my children, the fans are eagerly waiting to see what Kannamma will do next, but the end result is not what the fans expected.Even though Kannamma had been asking Bharthi for a few days that we can live together again, Bharthi was saying that she would be able to decide only after the test results. At this stage, Kannamma has changed back to her old self.