தனலட்சுமி சொன்னது எல்லாம் பொய்யா? நாஞ்சில் விஜயன் பேசிய வார்த்தைகளை பிடித்துக் கொள்ளும் ரசிகர்கள்

English Summary

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestant Dhanalakshmi is now raising questions after watching Vijayan's speech in Nanji whether the things said are false.Vijay TV's Nanjil Vijayan, who acted with her in the web serial, has answered the questions raised by fans on social media about Dhanalakshmi, who is participating as one of the people in Bigg Boss show for the first time.