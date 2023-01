அசீம் பற்றி ஒரே வார்த்தையில் விக்ரமன் கூறிய கருத்து.. இப்படி சொல்லி விட்டாரே! கலாய்க்கும் ரசிகர்கள்

English Summary

For the first time after Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Vikraman has given his opinion on the question about Azeem. Vikraman has given his opinion that Azeem has done something for publicity inside the Bigg Boss house. Many fans of Azeem are reacting to Vikraman's comment about Azeem. It is within the Bigg Boss show. The fans are questioning whether these two have a conflict of opinion after the show.