பிக்பாஸ்6: இன்று குறும்படம் இருக்கு! கடைசியில் மாட்டியவருக்கு ஆப்பு, இன்று நடக்கப் போவது இதுதானாம்!

English Summary

Dhanalakshmi used to say that she should show a short film on Saturday this week in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Now that day has come, fans are eagerly waiting for the short film to be shown today. Based on what Kamal said in today's first promo, fans are sure that there will be a short film today. are coming In this situation, the one who is stuck in the short film at the end is the contestant that none of the fans expected