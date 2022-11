சீரியலில் நடிக்கும் ஜி பி முத்து! அதுவும் டாப் சீரியலில் தான்! சூட்டிங் போட்டோவை பகிர்ந்த பிரபலங்கள்

English Summary

GP Muthu, who participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil season which is being aired on Vijay TV, was the first contestant to leave, and now the news is spreading that he is going to act in the serial. The photos taken by GP Muthu with the actors of the serial being aired on Vijay TV are now being shared on social media by the small screen actors who are acting in movies. GP Muthu hasn't left the small screen now?