பிரபல சீரியலை விட்டு விலகும் பிரியதர்ஷினி.. இனி இவருக்கு பதில் இவர்தானாம்..திடீர் முடிவுக்கு காரணம்?

English Summary

There have been reports that Priyadarshini, who was acting in the serial Namma Veettu Ponnu, which is being aired on Vijay TV, has quit the serial.Currently, Priyadarshini is acting in the serial Ethirneechal'', but she is away from the serial Namma Veettu Ponnu, in which she was already acting.Priyadarshini is replaced by small screen actress Banumathi in the role of Ms.