அப்பாவான மகிழ்ச்சியில் செம்பருத்தி சீரியல் கதாநாயகன் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு.. கவிதைகளில் வழியும் பாசம்.!!

English Summary

Kathir, who acted as the protagonist of Sembaruthi serial aired on Zee Tamil, has become the father of a child. Greetings are pouring in for the warm poems published by VJ Kathir on the joy of being a father. For my daughter, even though a thousand relations called me, the "daughter of desire" who came to bind me with the single word "Dad" with the full face of your love throughout my life. Seeing a blooming smile, how many days do you have to move, O diamond!! He wrote the poems emotionally.