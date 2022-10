கேரளாவில் காய்ச்சலுக்கு மருத்துவமனை வந்த சிறுமிக்கு பாத்ரூமில் பிரசவ வலி.. ஆண் குழந்தை பிறப்பு

English Summary

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 who came for treatment in Kottayam district in Kerala suddenly developed abdominal pain and gave birth to a boy. This incident has generated a chaos in that area. No one told the girl that she was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital. After this, she suddenly gave birth to a boy in the bathroom. The police are actively investigating the incident in which the girl gave birth to a child.