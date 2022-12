எச்சரித்த ரயில்வே.. கண்மூடி திறப்பதற்குள் சோகம்.. காலையிழந்த ஐயப்ப பக்தர்.. அதிர்ச்சி சம்பவம்

English Summary

A devotee from Tamil Nadu who was going for darshan to the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple got stuck in a train and got seriously injured. While trying to get down from the moving train, he got stuck between the platform and the train. The railway officials who acted quickly stopped the train and rescued him and admitted him to the hospital. This incident has caused great sadness in the area. Following the incident, the railway administration has issued additional instructions to the devotees.