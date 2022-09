நோ கிப்ட்... நோ மொய்....எளிய முறையில் நடைபெற்ற நாட்டின் இளம் மேயரின் திருமணம்!

English Summary

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, who was elected as the youngest mayor of the country, and CPM MLA Sachin Dev got married in a simple manner. The ruling Communist Party has been carrying out various progressive activities in the state of Kerala. In this case, this marriage has also been conducted in a simple manner. Chief Minister of the state Pinarayi Vijayan participated in the wedding which was held at the AKG Center in Thiruvananthapuram.