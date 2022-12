அட்ராசக்க.. மக்களே கேட்டுச்சா.. சொன்ன மாதிரி மைலேஜ் தராத கார்.. கம்பெனிக்கு ரூ.3.10 லட்சம் அபராதம்

English Summary

The consumer grievance redressal forum has imposed a fine of Rs 3.10 lakh on the car company for selling a car that claimed to give high mileage in Kerala and gave 40% less mileage than that. The owner who purchased the car in 2014 approached the consumer forum as the company's stated mileage was not available no matter how hard he drove it. The court that heard the case has awarded a fine to the car company. It has also warned that if they engage in such activities again, they will face severe consequences.