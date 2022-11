கைகோர்த்த காங்+பாஜக.. ஆஹா நாட்டின் இளம் மேயர் ஆர்யாவிற்கு சிக்கல்.. கேரள உயர்நீதிமன்றம் நோட்டீஸ்

English Summary

Mayor Arya Rajendran has been accused of asking for a list of party members to be appointed to various posts on contract basis in the health department of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in Kerala. Similarly, lawyer KR Rajkumar had filed a petition in the state high court alleging that members of the ruling party and dignitaries were being included in various jobs. Judge K. Babu, who heard this petition, has sent a notice to Mayor Arya Rajendran and the party's main point, DR Anil, asking for an explanation. This has created a political uproar in the state.